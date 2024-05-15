The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr backs putting negative gearing debate on the agenda

CH
By Carla Hancock
May 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia needs a fresh debate on the future of tax breaks handed to property owners, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CH

Carla Hancock

Intern

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.