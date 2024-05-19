Public views sought on conserving Canberra's nature

The ACT government is seeking public views about how more can be done to preserve our environment over the next 10 years.
The Nature Conservation Act was passed in 2014 and is due for its 10-year review. It's the main bit of law to protect native plants and animals and also for the management of reserves.
ACT Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti wants to know how it should change.
Her call for public views comes as more species of animal and plant are endangered.
A year ago, the Canberra grassland earless dragon was added to the critically endangered list. The gang-gang cockatoo, mountain skink, southern greater glider, koala and the Key's matchstick grasshopper were also said to be endangered.
"Our environment is under threat like never before. This news largely reflects the significant loss of habitat for our native animals during the devastating 2020 bushfires," she said.
Some possibilities are being mentioned in her department, particularly whether some of the big decisions about the ACT nature reserves should be made in the planning department, as they are now, or whether they should move to a more environment-focused department.
The 2014 law does not dwell on the effects of climate change, so another question would be whether that should get more prominence.
"In a climate crisis, we need to remain alert and responsive to the emerging needs of the environment and how we can best protect it, both through our practice and our laws," the minister said.
"It's something that affects every Canberran, which is why we need your feedback to make sure we're getting the rules right.
"To contribute to the Nature Conservation Act Review, read the discussion paper and complete the online survey on the ACT government's YourSay Conversations webpage."
