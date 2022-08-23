The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government to monitor coercive control criminalisation in other states

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
August 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government will monitor how other jurisdictions are moving to criminalise coercive control before considering such measures in the territory.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.