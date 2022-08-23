The ACT government will monitor how other jurisdictions are moving to criminalise coercive control before considering such measures in the territory.
The territory's Domestic Violence Prevention Council provided advice to Minister for Women Yvette Berry earlier this year on the matter.
The council raised concerns that its criminalisation could result in "unintended harms", particularly for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and culturally and linguistically diverse communities.
ACT coordinator-general for family safety Kirsty Windeyer told budget estimates on Tuesday morning that the territory would work with other states and territories to progress national principles to address coercive control.
"These will support the development of a nationally consistent understanding of coercive control," she said.
Ms Windeyer said the ACT would look at other non-legislative measures to address coercive control while this was being considered.
Last month a draft bill to criminalise coercive control in NSW was released. Under the proposed laws, people who repeatedly subject their partner to physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse could face seven years' jail.
Queensland is also proposing laws to criminalise coercive control.
Under the territory's family violence act, coercion is listed as a form of family violence.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
