Canberra taxpayers were rightly concerned when it emerged the Canberra Institute of Technology had signed $8.5 million worth of contracts over a five-year period to the one contractor.
The use of jargon and unclear outcomes in the contracts to "complexity and systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth definitely raised eyebrows and taxpayers wanted answers.
Advertisement
The ACT Integrity Commission also wanted answers.
Following the announcement of the commission's investigation, action was taken as CIT chief executive Leanne Cover was stood down.
But since then there has been relative silence and those at CIT have been left with so many unanswered questions.
It is unfair for CIT staff, students and Cover to be left in a state of limbo while investigations with no clear end date take place.
Any questions related to the Hollingworth contracts were shut down in budget estimates on Monday morning, with Skills Minister Chris Steel saying the integrity commission needed to investigate without interference.
However, it was confirmed on Monday that Cover was on paid leave and could be stood down for the "duration of the inquiries and investigations".
Given the commission has only released a report on one investigation in more than three years, it's highly likely this investigation could also take years to complete.
But there was a caveat. Board chair Kate Lundy said Cover's leave was being reviewed on a month-to-month basis but could she really return while an integrity commission investigation is underway?
Cover has been stood down on paid leave. The annual salary for a CIT chief executive is $318,687.
Surely there is some short-term mechanism that could be established that would not interfere with the integrity commission investigation to assess Cover's conduct?
READ MORE:
Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian resigned last year when it emerged she was being investigated by her state's Independent Commission Against Corruption.
This was a decision made by Berejiklian and the office of an elected official is arguably far different from that of an appointed chief executive.
But this is still taxpayer money.
Cover does deserve to have procedural fairness and resigning from her position may not allow her to have this. The commission could very well find she was not involved in any wrongdoing.
Advertisement
However, it would be completely untenable for her to return to the chief executive role while the integrity commission investigation is underway.
But there needs to be an end in sight.
The integrity commission should absolutely be prioritising this investigation.
The commission also needs to be properly resourced.
ACT Integrity Commissioner Michael Adams QC has already told an annual reports inquiry earlier this year that he may need to ask for extra funding if it had to take on a large number of significant investigations.
Maybe something for the government to keep in mind so Canberrans and those at CIT can get answers sooner.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.