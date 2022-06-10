The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • Analysis

Who is mentor and motivational speaker Patrick Hollingworth, Canberra Institute of Technology's contractor

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:24am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Hollingworth.

Exactly what the Canberra Institute of Technology got for its money (or, rather, taxpayers got for their money) remains unknown. Details have been blanked out in the documents released to the public, and the information that is public is vague and unclear.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.