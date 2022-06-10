"We have removed so many of the scaffolding mechanisms that kept things in check, to the extent that any village idiot now has a platform to exhibit their idiocy to the world (and to join up with other village idiots, and form online communities). There's nothing wrong with the village idiot - after all, every town has one - it's just that in the past, everyone in each town knew who theirs was. These days its far less obvious-to some people at least-and they now host Facebook groups, blogs, podcasts and the like."