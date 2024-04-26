Apartment owners can start process for govt grants for solar panels

Apartment owners in Canberra will be able to pursue government-funded solar panels for their complexes, with owners corporation able to start requesting quotes from companies.
The scheme, jointly funded by the federal and ACT governments, is expected to apply to about 2100 households in the territory.
The $3.6 million initiative will allow owners corporations to seek government loans to add solar panels to their apartment buildings.
Owners will be able to get quotes from vendors who are associated with Brighte, which is a company that administers loans for sustainable home upgrades.
Under the scheme, half of the money is a grant and the other half is an interest-free loan which the owners corporation will need to pay back.
The government has said the scheme could provide a 35 per cent reduction in energy bills for apartment dwellers.
"As well as allowing more Canberrans living in apartment complexes to enjoy cheaper, cleaner energy, the solar for apartments program also supports our commitment to transitioning to a cleaner and more reliable energy mix," ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said.
Canberrans living in detached houses have been able to access interest-free loans of up to $15,000 to improve household energy efficiency for nearly three years.
Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the scheme would allow apartment owners to access renewable energy, which had traditionally only been open to those living in houses.
"We want all Canberrans to have access to cheaper, cleaner, reliable renewables - our solar for apartments program is doing just that," he said.
"This will lower energy bills for those living apartments that traditionally haven't been able to access the cost savings of renewables."
