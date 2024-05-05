New 'world class' training centre for electric vehicles at CIT

A "world class" training centre for electric vehicles will be established at the Canberra Institute of Technology to help mechanics learn about the new technologies.
The centre will be the first of its kind in Australia, with new diplomas and degree apprenticeships to be established in the centre.
It will provide training for mechanics, technicians and developers around developing, operating and maintaining electric vehicles and related technology.
Manufacturers Tesla and Komatsu have committed to being involved with the centre, alongside the Australian Mining and Automotive Skills Alliance.
The centre has been jointly funded by the federal and ACT governments with each government pitching in $9.7 million. It's part of a new scheme to have "centre of excellences" at TAFEs across the nation.
The federal government will also give CIT $3.2 million to update facilities for electric vehicles at its Fyshwick campus. The money will be used to buy new equipment for students to train with cars and medium and heavy electric vehicles.
Federal Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor said the centre would be the first of 20 centres of excellence. He said the centre would work with TAFEs in other jurisdictions.
"The Centre of Excellence in Canberra will help boost collaboration between CIT, other TAFEs across Australia and the university sector," he said.
"It will deliver the EV skills and knowledge our labour market requires and strengthen our net zero capability."
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the territory was in a strong position to be the first place to secure a "centre of excellence". He said the territory was at the "forefront of electric vehicle training and skills".
"There are a number of emerging opportunities over the coming decades that will create more jobs in renewables and increase demand for skilled workers," he said.
"This new centre of excellence will ensure our workforce is prepared for the transition to the new economy and tackle broader national and local skills shortages."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.