The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Senior cop, ex-Matilda among potential independent ACT candidates

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The head of ACT Road Policing, a former Matildas player and the owner of a popular Braddon restaurant are among the candidates who have put their hands up to run for the Independents for Canberra party.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.