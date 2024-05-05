Senior cop, ex-Matilda among potential independent ACT candidates

The head of ACT Road Policing, a former Matildas player and the owner of a popular Braddon restaurant are among the candidates who have put their hands up to run for the Independents for Canberra party.
The party unveiled a shortlist of potential candidates at a series of town hall meetings last week, with the final list of running candidates to be determined in a matter of weeks.
Independents for Canberra was registered as a party earlier this year with the aim of increasing the chances of getting independents elected to the Legislative Assembly in the October election.
The party's secretary Thomas Emerson said the movement had received a groundswell of support across the city, with 16 people chosen as part of the pre-endorsement process across the five electorates.
The potential candidates were chosen following an initial vetting and interview process and members of the public will help to endorse the final candidates over the coming weeks.
The head of ACT Road Policing Mark Richardson is vying to run in Ginninderra. He has been in the force for 26 years. He made headlines earlier this year after branding drivers who took part in illegal burnouts during this year's Summernats festival as "subspecies" who "haven't evolved very far".
Sue Read, a former goalkeeper for the Matildas, has also put her hand up for Ginninderra. She runs a health and psychology practice, Life Unlimited Psychology, and more recently led an effort to save Canberra United.
Nick Spence, who works with a federal government agency, is also making a tilt for Ginninderra.
Mainul Haque, who is the president of community radio station 2XX FM and an economist is also eyeing a run for Yerrabi. Mr Haque ran for the Greens in 2020.
Vikram Kulkarni, who works in Housing ACT, and Snehalata KC, who works in the aged care sector are also prospective candidates for Yerrabi.
Mr Emerson is a prospective candidate in Kurrajong alongside Sara Poguet, who is the owner of Chez Freds in Braddon.
ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elected Body deputy chair Paula McGrady has put up her hand for Murrumbidgee, alongside federal public servants, Nathan Naicker and Anne-Louise Dawes.
Vanessa Picker, who has earned a master's degree from the University of Oxford; Riley Fernandes, a psychology student at the University of Canberra and Dean Lambkin, who works in construction project management are all prospective candidates running in Brindabella.
"When we launched this movement a couple of months ago, we were hoping a diverse mix of people would step forward and commit themselves to being part of the change we need in the ACT," Mr Emerson said.
"We're hearing that Canberrans are tired of the traditional political model. They're sick of 'the politics' getting in the way of the truth. They want politicians to take meaningful action on issues that affect their lives, rather than occupying themselves with political point scoring.
"We're already feeling a groundswell of support for this movement across the city. People see independents as the way forward."
