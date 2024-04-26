The Canberra Times
Lyle Shelton's Family First Party planning ACT election tilt

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated April 26 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 1:12pm
Family First, a political party led by Lyle Shelton, is seeking to run candidates on a platform backing religious freedom in the ACT, lodging an application with the territory's electoral commission ahead of the territory election.

Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

