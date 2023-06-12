The ACT government is prepared that 15 per cent of Calvary Public Hospital's workforce will not transition by takeover date, court documents have revealed.
The documents have also revealed the Bruce hospital will be called North Canberra Hospital when the ACT government takes control of the facility but this may not be its final name.
Canberra Health Services will undertake consultation on a new name for the hospital following the acquisition.
The government will be required to drop the Calvary name when it takes over the hospital hence the need for the interim name.
The transition plan for the acquisition, included in the court documents, show the government has a target of 85 per cent of the 1800 staff transferred to Canberra Health Services by the acquisition date.
The government has said it is aiming for this to be higher but if only 85 per cent, about 1530 staff, transfer this will be considered a success under an indicator in the plan. This would represent a loss of about 270 staff.
This plan has been updated since it was lodged in court to say "at least 85 per cent" but staff can continue to transfer after the acquisition.
The ACT government is set to begin an official transition period this week ahead of taking control of the hospital from July 3.
Calvary lost a legal challenge in the ACT Supreme Court last week to block what it described as a "hostile" takeover. The court also dismissed Calvary's application for an injunction to prevent the government exercising powers under the acquisition legislation.
However, Calvary's barrister, David Williams SC, has flagged the possibility of an appeal. A statement from Calvary following the decision said the organisation would take time to consider the judgement.
The government's transition plan was delayed by a week due to the court challenge but Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said there had been contingency planning and she was confident Canberra Health Services could meet the July 3 deadline if the process moves as planned.
The transition documents were revealed as part of an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court by Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer.
Payment of staff is a main priority in the transition plan with the payment cycle beginning on the Friday following the acquisition.
The transition plan has a target of 95 per cent of the first payments being made to staff as being "complete and accurate".
"A top priority for the transition is providing certainty to the workforce and ensuring a smooth transition of employment arrangements without disruption to service provision and people's pay," the transition plan said.
The transition plan said this was the reason why Canberra Health Services developed a form for Calvary staff to fill out on the day the acquisition was publicly announced.
"This process has enabled CHS to prepare for an initial round of letters of offers to commence immediately once legally allowed, to be followed by issuing contracts with a date of effect of July 3 2023," the plan said.
Calvary had criticised the government for attempting to engage with its staff before the bill passed the ACT Legislative Assembly.
Calvary staff will keep all their leave entitlements once they have transitioned. Workers compensation claims will also be honoured.
The government already entirely funds the Bruce public hospital, including the staff, as part of its services agreement with Calvary.
Unions representing medical staff have been critical of the government for not undertaking consultation ahead of its decision.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation claimed it breached the government's nursing and midwifery agreement and the Australian Medical Association said senior doctors felt "disrespected" in the process.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
