The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Calvary told ACT government it could build new hospital cheaper and quicker, documents reveal

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Negotiation letters between Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith and Calvary national chief executive Martin Bowles have been revealed. Pictures by Gary Ramage, Sitthixay Ditthavong, Elesa Kurtz
Negotiation letters between Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith and Calvary national chief executive Martin Bowles have been revealed. Pictures by Gary Ramage, Sitthixay Ditthavong, Elesa Kurtz

Calvary told the ACT government it would be able to build a new public hospital for Canberra's north faster and quicker during negotiations last year, documents have revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.