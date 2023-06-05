The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra Health Services boss Dave Peffer said commentary at Calvary acquisition had been 'disappointing'

Steve Evans
Lucy Bladen
By Steve Evans, and Lucy Bladen
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The boss of Canberra Health Services has taken aim at criticism directed towards the service and Calvary following the ACT government's decision to compulsorily acquire Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, saying it was "disappointing" and "deliberate".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.