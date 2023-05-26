The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Calvary Public Hospital Bruce takeover: ANMF says nurses, midwives in 'distress' at speed of takeover

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation ACT branch secretary Matthew Daniel. Picture by Karleen Minney
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation ACT branch secretary Matthew Daniel. Picture by Karleen Minney

Nurses and midwives have been left in "distress" at the speed of the ACT government's takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.