The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

AMA ACT says senior doctors feel 'disrespected' and 'ignored' at Calvary acquisition

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated May 20 2023 - 7:00am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Medical Association ACT branch president Walter Abhayaratna (inset) says doctors at Calvary feel disrespected over the acquisition process. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong
Australian Medical Association ACT branch president Walter Abhayaratna (inset) says doctors at Calvary feel disrespected over the acquisition process. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong

The time frame of the ACT government's forced acquisition of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce is unreasonable and senior medical staff say they have been disrespected and ignored, the Australian Medical Association has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.