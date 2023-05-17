A group of senior doctors from Calvary's Bruce public hospital want the government to halt its controversial compulsory acquisition of the hospital.
The doctors say, in an open letter, they are insulted the government did not consult with them before reaching the decision to forcibly acquire the hospital.
They are concerned about "ineffective administration and poor culture" within Canberra Health Services and have questioned whether the organisation has the ability to run a second hospital.
"Ultimately, if you compromised both public hospitals, it is the ACT residents who are going to suffer," the letter said.
The group, who has asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, has also said they are sick of "mistreatment and misrepresentation". They are alarmed the government has accepted some staff will not stay at Calvary when Canberra Health Services takes over the running of the hospital.
"We are not just some numbers; we represent skills and experiences that are not easily replaceable," the letter said.
The group has demanded their concerns be listened to before the government passes legislation to acquire Bruce hospital.
The doctors have outlined their concerns in an open letter addressed to members of the ACT's Legislative Assembly and residents of the territory.
"It is an insult to treat health care staff like we are properties that we would just accept whatever terms and conditions the government proposed," the doctors said.
"We believe we live in a democratic society where our rights and opinions matter.
"Consultation is a bare minimum for us to understand the process and implications to our career before such drastic action is taken. We request a due process and consultation involving health care workers first."
The ACT government will compulsorily acquire the Bruce public hospital on July 3, in a move the government has said will lead to a more integrated health system.
The government only told Calvary management on May 8.
It was announced publicly on May 10 and legislation was introduced to the Legislative Assembly on May 11.
The legislation is expected to pass the Assembly on May 31, with the bill allowed to bypass normal procedures. Normally legislation is referred to a committee which can choose to undertake an inquiry and the law cannot pass until this is completed but the bill will be able to pass before any inquiry is finished.
MORE CALVARY TAKEOVER NEWS:
The ACT government has said the reason this legislation is moving through the parliament so quickly is to give staff certainty.
"This is about providing certainty for staff. Providing them with a clear timeline and an opportunity to have enough time to get across the information to make decisions about what they want to do," Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.
"The independent advice we have received from people who have done this kind of thing before across Australia is that providing a very clear timeline, providing staff with enough time to get across the detail, to understand what this means for them but not dragging it out. Not dragging out a debate about their workplace and creating uncertainty about when change is going to occur."
But the group of senior Calvary doctors do not agree.
"We do not need the false reassurances from politicians and administrators," they wrote.
"We demand to have our concerns heard and addressed before such a rushed motion is passed. We support a new northside hospital and a better service to the community but let us help and support us doing so."
The Australian Medical Association held a meeting with 30 doctors from Calvary on Tuesday night to discuss the acquisition.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.