A childcare centre for healthcare workers is at the heart of another row between the ACT government and Calvary Care.
Nearly 60 children at the Bruce Ridge Early Childhood Centre, on the Calvary Public campus, will be displaced when their school is demolished for the northside hospital.
However, parents and staff may have only heard about this through media reports.
The ACT government suggested Calvary was supposed to tell the operator the centre would be knocked down.
However, Calvary said the plan to demolish the building had not even been finalised.
Calvary was aware of the plan to knock down the centre, and was responsible for communicating with operator Capital Region Community Services, an ACT government spokesperson said.
"Throughout the planning for the northside hospital in 2022 and 2023, Calvary have been aware that the facility would need to be relocated to make way for the new northside hospital," they said.
"The government is not aware whether Calvary has consulted or notified the operator.
"The government is committed to engaging with the operator Capital Region Community Services throughout the hospital development process."
A Calvary spokesperson disputed this claim, and said they were only aware of a permanent plan for the new hospital on Monday.
This was the day before the public was told the ACT government would be compulsorily acquiring Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
"Up until Monday, May 8, 2023, the preferred site for the new northside hospital had not been confirmed," the Calvary spokesperson said.
"Without clarity about how the development would progress, Calvary was not in a position to have discussions with any parties about potential impacts associated with any proposals."
The government has promised to relocate the centre.
The childcare centre is licensed for 72 children, and is staffed to care for 59.
About 40 per cent of the children have parents who work at Calvary.
The centre operates from 6.30am to 6pm.
According to the operator's website, the centre has "strong links to Calvary Public Hospital", and prices start at $136 per day.
The centre's viability was on the line in March 2021 during lease negotiations between the not-for-profit operator and Calvary.
A letter by Capital Region Community Services to parents claimed Calvary had asked for an extra $250,000 per year in rent.
This was then revised to an additional $50,000 each year over five years.
The Canberra Times does not know the outcome of those negotiations, but the centre remained open.
Capital Region Community Services did not respond to requests to comment.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
