The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Clare Holland House hospice future uncertain in Calvary Public Hospital takeover

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Holland House. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Clare Holland House. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The future of Clare Holland House is yet to be determined when - and if - Calvary public hospital is taken over by the ACT government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.