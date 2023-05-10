Former prime minister Tony Abbott has labelled the ACT government "overbearing and arrogant" for the decision to takeover Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
The ACT government announced a compulsory acquisition of the Catholic-run hospital on Wednesday.
"What on earth is happening to our country when a perfectly well run hospital can be nationalised at whim without discussion and without any real notice?" Mr Abbott posted on Twitter.
"Quite apart from being evidence of overbearing and arrogant government this looks like yet another assault on the Church."
He has joined other Catholics in blasting the takeover as an attack on faith.
"It is a very sad day when governments can simply decide to mount a takeover of any enterprise they like without any justification," Archbishop Christopher Prowse said.
Catholic Health Australia, which represents the Catholic hospitals, said the decision set a "disturbing precedent".
The hospital is open to all, but as a Catholic-run institution does not perform abortions. The Catholic church is also opposed to euthanasia, with voluntary assisted dying laws expected to be passed in the ACT later this year.
Canberra Liberals leader Jeremy Hanson called the decision "anti-religious, anti-faith".
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr flatly the decision was made because Calvary was Catholic-run.
"It's a difficult decision, not one that was arrived at in a hurry and nor is this the first time that this issue has come before the territory government," he said.
The ACT government said they were forced to acquire public hospital after negotiations broke down in early 2023.
Calvary national chief executive Martin Bowles denied this, claiming the government ignored him for six months.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
