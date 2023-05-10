The ACT government and Canberra Health Services have promised a smooth transition and minimal disruption following their takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.
Suppliers are also being asked to "make themselves known" to CHS, which has promised all contracts will be honoured.
The hospital's formal transition from Calvary Care to Canberra Health Services will start on May 31, with acquisition taking place on July 3.
The government also have no plans to remove religious iconography from the hospital in the short term, or choose names for the existing or new hospital.
Patients impacted by the ACT government's takeover of Calvary Public Hospital will be contacted directly, Canberra Health Services says.
Otherwise patients will continue to receive treatment as planned.
Calvary National CEO Martin Bowes has publicly committed to ensuring patients aren't disrupted by the acquisition.
"Calvary will continue to provide uninterrupted, quality care to the people of Canberra, while currently considering the ACT Government's decision and next steps," he said.
While Calvary CEO Martin Bowes is "not supportive" of the acquisition, the Catholic healthcare company has promised to protect patients, Canberra Health Services CEO Dave Peffer said.
However, some employees at Calvary are expected to leave following the decision.
Towards the end of the year, following a period of stability, specialist teams across the two hospitals are expected to merge.
Specialists may work across hospitals, but this could potentially impact patients receiving specialist or elective care.
Patients and members of the community are asked to contact Access Canberra at 13 22 81 if they have any concerns.
Private hospitals St John James and Calvary Private will remain under Calvary's care.
Mr Peffer said he was keen to retain as many Calvary staff members in their current roles as possible.
"Our number one priority to begin with is just certainty and stability. And we do that I think by replicating the current working conditions of the workforce at Calvary Public, and maintaining those in place for CHS as well," he said.
He said most staff were employed as public servants, so their roles, wages and entitlements would remain the same.
Staff members do not have to onboard with Canberra Health Services, and there is expected to be a loss of workers.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the government's "clear aim" is that staff will be able to keep doing the same job with the same team.
"We know that staff will be anxious," she said.
"That's why we have proposed a relatively short transition period and acquisition date of the third of July, with an expected formal transition period from the 31st of May, in order to minimise the uncertainty."
People wanting to stay are asked to fill out an employee transition form.
"If you are concerned or worried about your employment, please email CHS.northsidehospitalenquiries@act.gov.au or phone the dedicated transition hotline on (02) 5124 0400," Canberra Health Services says on its website.
"To ensure there is no disruption to your pay, you should contact the Transition Team on the above details as soon as possible."
Workforce support sessions will be held from Thursday, May 11 to Friday, May 19 at the AIS, Canberra Hospital and University of Canberra Hospital.
People who have been fired from Canberra Health Services for serious offences will not be re-employed.
The ACT government said they will honour all current contracts with contractors and suppliers to Calvary Public Hospital.
However, the suppliers will have to contact the Canberra Health Services Transition Team directly.
"As all contractors and suppliers will not be known until the transition period commences under the proposed legislation, information will be published through various channels inviting contractors and suppliers to attend information sessions and to make themselves known to the transition team," CHS said on its website.
"We will be working closely with suppliers, subcontractors and volunteers to ensure they remain well informed as we prepare for the planned transition of operations to Canberra Health Services."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
