Explainer

How ACT government takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce will impact patients, staff and suppliers

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
May 11 2023 - 5:30am
The ACT government has decided to compulsorily acquire Calvary's public hospital. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong
The ACT government and Canberra Health Services have promised a smooth transition and minimal disruption following their takeover of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce.

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

