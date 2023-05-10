The ACT government will launch a compulsory acquisition process to take control and ownership of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce in the coming weeks.
It will be the biggest acquisition in the history of self-government and the government said it is being done so work can begin on a new $1 billion hospital for Canberra's booming north.
Canberra Health Services will run the hospital from July 3.
The government has said the acquisition will be done under "just terms" and compensation will be provided. The government will not provide an estimate but it would be acquired at market value.
The government had been in discussions with Little Company of Mary, the Catholic organisation that runs Calvary, over its role in the future northside hospital. However, the government said it was forced to take the drastic step of acquisition after negotiations broke down.
The government did not specify a reason but said negotiations were "not successful in delivering an outcome consistent with evolving needs of the ACT community".
A.C.T GOVT CALVARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith will introduce legislation in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday to allow the government to acquire the land. Calvary currently has the crown lease for the site.
The laws are expected to pass the Assembly next month.
"This is a big decision for the future of health care in the ACT, as we make a billion-dollar investment in a new hospital and bring our services together to help us address the demand challenges all systems are facing," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"Consolidating our public hospitals to create a single network will allow us to better coordinate our health services, distribute resources effectively, strengthen the capacity of our workforce, plan infrastructure on a territory-wide basis and improve health outcomes for all Canberrans."
The government has said staff working at Calvary will retain their jobs. A transition team has been developed to work with staff at Calvary.
MORE HEALTH NEWS:
"Canberra Health Services looks forward to welcoming current Calvary Public Hospital staff while recognising the need to respect the hospital's distinct culture and values," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"Hospital leaders will work to ensure that everything staff love about their workplace is built into future plans."
The government has said it needed to acquire the site now so it can undertake feasibility studies into the hospital. There will be funding allocated to the hospital in next month's ACT budget.
The government's preferred location for the hospital has always been on the Calvary campus. Consultants were tasked last year to undertake site investigations for potential sites.
Calvary is still expected to run the private hospital on the Bruce site.
The ACT government has previously been locked in discussions with Calvary to transfer the ownership of the site. These negotiations started in 2008 and an in-principle agreement was reached in 2009 but the Catholic church then objected to the sale of its asset.
The government had proposed to purchase the hospital for $77 million in 2010.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.