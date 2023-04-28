The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

AMA hospital report card shows 'suboptimal' ACT public hospital performance

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Medical Association ACT president Walter Abhayaratna. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Australian Medical Association ACT president Walter Abhayaratna. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The substandard performance of the ACT's public hospitals has been highlighted in yet another report, with the territory's emergency department wait times still among the worst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.