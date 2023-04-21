The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra Health Services defends rebrand as more concerns about $1.5 million cost

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated April 22 2023 - 8:51am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer, inset, has defended a $1.5 million contract to rebrand the organisation which manages Canberra Hospital. Pictures by Dion Georgopoulos, Sitthixay Ditthavong
Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer, inset, has defended a $1.5 million contract to rebrand the organisation which manages Canberra Hospital. Pictures by Dion Georgopoulos, Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra Health Services is spending $1.5 million on a major rebrand after an audit found a lack of brand had affected the organisation's operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.