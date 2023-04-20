The operation of the fetal medicine unit at the Canberra women's and children's hospital is set to be outsourced, in a move which has angered unions.
Canberra Health Services is tendering for the operation of the unit at the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children after a number of specialists have left.
But the Community and Public Sector Union has lodged a formal dispute with the service over their decision to outsource the unit. The union has said it is prepared to take the matter to the Fair Work Commission.
The unit lost its training accreditation nine months ago due to specialist shortfalls and have been unable to find new staff despite numerous attempts to do so.
A number of specialists in the unit are also on leave from the unit and there are fears more staff will leave due to current workplace conditions.
CPSU acting ACT regional secretary Brenton Higgins said Canberra Health Services had dropped the ball and said outsourcing the service was not a solution.
"Canberra Health Services have looked at the issues facing the FMU and instead of rolling up their sleeves and finding solutions, they've put it in the too hard basket," he said.
Mr Higgins said the union had not been consulted about the outsourcing, which would affect CPSU members, and he said it also contradicted ACT government policy.
"Had CHS taken the time to consult the union, we would have told them not only is outsourcing the fetal medicine unit not a solution but it blatantly contradicts the ACT government's insourcing agenda," he said.
"Canberrans expect vital services caring for vulnerable parents and children to be delivered by the public health system, not an outsourced private company because CHS has dropped the ball."
The Australian Salaried Medical Officers Federation ACT is also critical of the move to outsource.
"ASMOF is extremely concerned CHS would seek to put this out to tender," ASMOF ACT executive officer Steve Ross said.
"It sets a dangerous precedent for dealing with shortages of medical practitioners."
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has previously sought to reassure Canberrans the fetal medicine unit is still a safe service despite the loss of training accreditation due to specialist shortfalls.
Canberra Health Services has been contacted for comment.
More to come.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
