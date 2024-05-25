NCA seeking feedback on future Molonglo town centre

A draft amendment to the National Capital Plan to reclassify Molonglo as a town centre has been prepared with feedback being sought on the proposal.
The National Capital Authority has agreed to a proposal from the ACT government to create the draft amendment, which would make Molonglo Canberra's sixth town centre.
The ACT government started lobbying the authority to make the change earlier this year. The area was originally due to have a population of 55,000 but more than 70,000 are set to live in the district by 2050.
The National Capital Authority agreed to prepare a draft amendment following a proposal from the ACT's planning directorate. This was agreed to at a meeting on April 17, 2024, consultation documents show.
The authority will be seeking feedback from the public on the proposed change until June 25.
The amendment is fairly straightforward, only requiring simple changes to the National Capital Plan, such as adding Molonglo to the list of Canberra's existing town centres "for the foreseeable future".
The Molonglo Valley was added to the National Capital Plan in 2008. At the time it was proposed to be a "group centre" with several "local centres" in the district's suburbs.
But higher-than-expected population growth and the potential for new greenfield development on Canberra's western edge has prompted the rethink.
Once the National Capital Authority agrees to the change it will require the ACT government to make a minor amendment to the territory plan which will not need consultation.
The territory government has already started making plans for the future town centre. A request for tender was released earlier this year for urban design and engineering services for the Molonglo commercial centre.
The land sits to the east of Denman Prospect, on the opposite side of John Gorton Drive. Current planning rules allow for about 5100 dwellings in the centre, however this is likely to increase if the town centre status is approved.
The town centre will eventually service eight suburbs, including the existing Molonglo suburbs of Coombs, Wright, Denman Prospect and Whitlam. Another three suburbs are expected to be built over the next 20 years.
The Molonglo Valley district will be Canberra's fastest growing area in the next 40 years, growing at an average annual rate of 5.3 per cent.
ACT Planning Minister Chris Steel revealed earlier this year the territory was working on a case to amend the National Capital Plan to include Molonglo as a town centre.
"At current projections, the area could even surpass the population of the City Centre and Woden Valley. That's why it is time to reclassify the suburb of Molonglo to reflect the scale and status of this district," he said at the time.
