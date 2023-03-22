The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Rachel Stephen-Smith says fetal medicine is 'a safe service' despite training accreditation loss

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
March 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture by Karleen Minney

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has said health authorities are in discussions with remaining specialists in the fetal medicine unit about their employment with Canberra Health Services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.