Review finds police 'failure' in investigating sexual offences in the ACT

There has been a "failure to properly and appropriately investigate sexual offences" in the ACT, a review has found, with about one-quarter of police reports needing possible further action.
The review has found systemic change is needed following consistently low charge rates in the ACT over a number of years.
It found misconceptions around sexual violence and a mistaken understanding of consent had affected how the force responded to complaints and how were cases were tacked.
Complainants are more likely to withdraw their complaints in the ACT than in other jurisdictions, the review found.
The territory government has been urged to give police resources to re-examine cases and fund agencies which are struggling to keep up with a demand for their services.
A review looked at 684 sexual offence reports to ACT police between July 1 2020 to December 31 2021 which did not progress to a charge. The review found there were 30 cases needing to be immediately re-investigated and possible further action was needed for about 182 cases.
There are about 170 cases, more than 25 per cent, which are waiting for possible further action by police. This further action includes re-engaging with a complainant about whether they wish for their case to be re-investigated.
The review found there was a 48 per cent withdrawal rate in both cases of adult and child sexual assault cases, compared to international averages of 17 to 25 per cent.
Police have been urged to review and enhance training on sexual violence, including around identifying and challenging rape myths which was found to influence decision-making on cases.
"Adherence to rape myths and a mistaken understanding of consent, along with a narrow understanding of domestic and family violence risk, and the use of sexual violence within domestic and family violence contexts, were all found to influence decision-making and the progression (or lack thereof of cases)," the report said
The review of the cases was led by the former Victorian chief police commissioner Christine Nixon and former ACT magistrate and Legal Aid ACT president Karen Fryar and there were 28 recommendations made.
The review was completed following a 2021 landmark report into the ACT's responses to sexual assault. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program found sexual assault victim-survivors were often retraumatised through their experiences with the territory's justice system, community and government agencies.
Agencies responding to sexual violence in the ACT are struggling to keep up with the demand for their services. The review said it needed to be an "urgent priority" for the ACT government to resource all agencies to respond to the issues.
The report said this was particularly essential for a police taskforce which had been established to re-investigate cases identified in the report.
The review highlights an example of a victim-survivor presenting at a police station within hours of the incident.
The victim-survivor was told she needed to immediately take part in a sexual assault forensic examination but police did not escort her to the hospital and the case was closed.
"The lack of priority on the collection of medical forensic evidence is likely to have impacted on case outcomes for victim-survivors," the report said.
The ACT government will respond to the report in August.
ACT Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Yvette Berry said the report showed the system had let down victim-survivors of sexual violence.
Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and as a government we are committed to doing all we can to prevent and respond to sexual violence. Our justice system must do better to respond to the needs of victim-survivors," she said.
Police Minister Mick Gentleman said he believed ACT police was committed to the review process and wanted to see changes.
While I know ACT Policing has introduced many significant changes in how victim-survivors are supported, I welcome this insight as they continue this work. This report gives us a much deeper understanding of how we can address key issues and improve our response to people who experience sexual violence," he said.
"I want Canberrans to feel safe in coming forward to report crimes to ACT Policing. And I want them to know that sexual assault cases will be investigated in a sensitive way that recognises the traumatic circumstances they are experiencing."
More to come.
