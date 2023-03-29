The fetal medicine unit at Canberra's women's and children's hospital lost its training accreditation eight months ago, with the opposition to call on the government to provide more information about the suspension.
The unit lost its training accreditation from the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians due to specialist shortfalls in the department at the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children.
Health authorities have attempted to hire new sub-specialists on multiple occasions but have been unsuccessful. A number of staff in the department have also taken personal leave.
There are fears more staff will leave and Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith told the Assembly last week there were discussions with remaining specialists about their employment with Canberra Health Services.
Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley will move a motion in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday afternoon calling on the government to provide information about the suspension.
Ms Castley will call for the government to table a report from the College about the suspension, provide information on how many applicants have applied for the sub-specialist roles and how many staff have left or reduced their hours.
There were five staff on leave or working reduced hours in January, Ms Stephen-Smith revealed in an answer to a question on notice.
"There is a lack of transparency around why CHS have been unable to hire staff for almost eight months and how many staff have applied," Ms Castley said.
"The Minister has made no mention of any report that the college provided to CHS about the suspension of training accreditation and a lack of consistent numbers about the extent of staff leaving, reducing their hours or on leave since August 31.
"This is a chance for the Minister to come clean to Canberrans so we can understand what is going on in this crucial department for women with complex pregnancies."
Ms Stephen-Smith will move amendments to the motion. She will instead agree to table a letter from the College about the loss of accreditation. She will also agree to provide an update by the final sitting day of the year about the unit's training accreditation.
More to come.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
