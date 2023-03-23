The Canberra Times
ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment Sophie Lewis recommends wood heater ban to improve health outcomes

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
March 24 2023 - 5:30am
John Schmitzer says wood fired heaters have become increasingly popular with customers at his store, Heating and Cooling Services in Fyshwick. Picture by James Croucher

Wood heaters are more popular today than they have been in the more than 40 years John Schmitzer has been selling them to customers in Canberra, but the heyday for fireplaces would come to an end under recommendations made to the ACT government.

