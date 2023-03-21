The Canberra Times
ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment Sophie Lewis recommends wood heater ban to improve health outcomes

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated March 23 2023 - 11:58am, first published March 22 2023 - 10:55am
ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment Sophie Lewis has recommended a wood heater ban to improve health for people and the environment. Picture Getty Images

Wood heaters would be banned in the ACT after a gradual phase out under recommendations made by the ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment.

