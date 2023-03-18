A plan to connect Watson to Braddon via a new cycle trail is being welcomed by cyclists of the inner north, including Canberra bike bus founder, Paris Lord.
Mr Lord takes tentative cyclists on trips from north Canberra several times a week, giving reluctant riders the opportunity to experience roads and paths in a group before they head out on their own.
The Braddon resident said to ensure the Garden City Cycle Route is safely enjoyed when it's rolled out, streets should be reduced to 30km/h where people eat and shop.
Mr Lord said reducing the limit for cars, a World Health Organisation recommendation, would go a long way in turning Canberra into a more cycle-friendly city, like many in Europe.
"The Dutch consider the bicycle as a tool for improving your quality of life," he said.
"If you extend that idea, you make these streets harder for cars to access, but with wider footpaths and slower speed limits.
"The noise drops, so people are encouraged to stick around."
The Garden City route will use streets and green corridors to link Watson, Downer, Hackett, Dickson, Ainslie and Braddon before connecting to the city. The route will also connect schools, local centres and green spaces.
An ACT government-funded feasibility study identifying an alignment corridor and the best type of infrastructure to be used along each section is currently being finalised.
Preferred alignment and concept options for each section are expected to be made public in May.
The current proposal skips Lonsdale Street to take cyclists down Torrens, identified as the most efficient path of travel for cyclists, walkers and micro mobility users.
Mr Lord undertook a masterclass in best-practice cycling infrastructure in the Netherlands and rode around Europe learning from groups campaigning to improve roads for cyclists.
As part of the class, the cycling advocate designed an inner north cycling route using Europe's best principles.
He said the Netherlands had a safe-systems approach to mitigate the risk of serious harm when accidents occurred, including softer edges on kerbs and separating bikes from cars.
"Also they've slowed cars and they've made it a lot harder for cars in particular areas," Mr Lord said.
"They say, 'OK, you could drive here if you want, but you can't park here, or you have to go around'. The drivers have to take a longer way and people on bikes or people walking get the quicker way. So there's the incentive, too, to use methods other than cars."
The Garden route was conceived to provide a cycle path through the suburbs located to the east of Northbourne Avenue after analysis identified a gap in safe cycling connections in the eastern area of the corridor.
The new path will complement existing routes such as Sullivans Creek principal route which runs through suburbs on the western side of Northbourne Avenue, and is one of the most popular cycle routes in Canberra.
At the 2020 election, ACT Labor committed to undertake a route planning study and start construction.
Following a federal Labor commitment to jointly fund the path, the Albanese government allocated $5 million in funding announced in the last budget.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the Garden City Cycle Route would encourage more people to walk, run, ride, skate and scoot between activity hubs in the inner north, into the city.
"This route builds on the success of Canberra's most popular cycle path next to Sullivans Creek on the other side of Northbourne Avenue, and we are certain that will also be one of the best used bike paths in the city," he said.
"Providing safe protected or separated cycle paths is the key to increasing rates of cycling in Canberra which is why it is the first priority in our draft active travel plan."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
