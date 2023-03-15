The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Labor looks to new land protection proposal to meet conservation target

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
March 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conservation of another 60 million hectares of land is required for Australia to meet its 2030 target. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Private land not formally protected under the national system could be counted as part of Australia's conservation target under a proposal being considered by the Labor government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.