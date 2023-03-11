The Canberra Times
Water efficiency measures considered to make up 4.9GL Murray Darlin Basin shortfall

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
March 12 2023 - 5:30am
The Darling River approaches the Murray River in Wentworth, New South Wales. Picture by John Hanscombe

Irrigation upgrades of parks and storm water harvesting are among efficiency measures being considered by the ACT government as it clambers to make up its contribution to the Murray-Darling Basin environmental water recovery target.

