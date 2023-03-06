ACT Parks and Conservation Service has announced it is working towards opening the Orroral Valley for camping and bushwalking from mid-May.
Repairs to Rocky Crossing on Orroral Road are scheduled for completion in late April, paving the way for work to be done in the region after bushfires and floods.
Toilets at Orroral Campground will be replaced, fallen timber removed and internal roads will be given an upgrade following extended closures in that part of Namadgi National Park.
"We know it's been a long wait (it has for us too!), and we're very grateful for your patience," ACT Parks said on social media on Monday.
"We can't wait to welcome you back to the valley."
The Orroral Valley was badly damaged when fire tore through Namadgi in 2020, leaving more than 80 per cent of the park scorched in its wake.
Intense rainfall in the weeks and months after the bushfires caused significant and widespread damage, impacting access to the Orroral Valley.
Heavy rainfall in March further impacted public roads, preventing vehicle access to some regions of the park, including Orroral Road from Boboyan Road, Orroral Ridge Road from Honeysuckle Campground and Orroral Campground.
The ACT government said it has worked hard to make the infrastructure and environment safe for the community to get back into Namadgi.
"Visitors should note the park will be in a recovery phase for many years to come," ACT government says.
The Orroral Campground has been closed to the public for many months as has the Yankee Hat rock art site.
The ACT government is working with the Ngunnawal people to finalise upgrade plans and designs for the Yankee Hat rock art site.
READ ALSO:
"This will take some time, but it is important that we have new infrastructure, signage and experiences that respect and value Ngunnawal culture and celebrate the significance of this art site and the cultural landscape surrounding it," the ACT Parks website says.
Several other ACT parks and reserves are also currently closed to the public, including Gibraltar Falls following the death of two teenagers in separate incidences last month. The walking track from Woods Reserve to the top of Gibraltar Falls is also closed until further notice.
The Kowen plantation and Old Homestead Campground at Kowen Forest have been closed for some time and all areas of Googong Foreshores were closed on Monday due to a Total Fire Ban in NSW.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.