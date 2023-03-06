The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Analysis

Canebrrans should have been told about Garran Surge Centre concerns

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated March 6 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Garran Surge Centre was built to be a COVID-19 emergency department but was never used for this purpose. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

When the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020 the community put our trust in governments and health authorities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.