An outbreak in a cancer ward at Canberra Hospital has contributed to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 hospitalisations, with a record number of people with the virus receiving treatment in local hospitals.
There were 119 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Sunday at 8pm, this was up from 116 on Saturday night.
Advertisement
Of those, only one patient is in the ICU and none are on ventilation.
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has risen significantly over recent days, with a jump of 20 patients over just two days.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said on Monday there had been an outbreak in a cancer ward at Canberra hospital, which had contributed to the increase.
"We do have an outbreak in one of our cancer wards in Canberra Hospital at the moment, which is obviously a significant cause of concern for those people and their families," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"That is being treated very seriously."
The ACT recorded 927 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until Sunday at 8pm.
Of the new cases, 250 were people aged between 25 to 39 years.
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 78, with four deaths recorded last week.
A record 99 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised on Friday after Canberra Health Services said it was likely they would remain under "immense strain" for the entirety of winter.
Speaking on Friday, ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said Canberra Hospital was "completely full" while Calvary was "also very busy" as the winter rush came through sooner than expected.
ACT Health will be holding Canberra's last COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic on Monday due to a lack of demand.
Pfizer vaccines will be available for over 12s at Coombs Community Centre, Molonglo Health Hub from 11am to 2.30pm.
Advertisement
Four times as many COVID-19 patients were admitted to intensive care during Australia's third wave of the virus compared to the first two combined, new research suggests.
A higher proportion of those taken ill between late June and the beginning of November last year required ventilation and, ultimately, a higher percentage of them died.
The in-hospital mortality study was undertaken by Monash University in conjunction with the Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, an Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 that can evade vaccine immunity is on the rise in Victoria, with authorities warning it is on track to be the state's major strain in line with virus spread in NSW and Queensland.
NSW
Advertisement
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Advertisement
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.