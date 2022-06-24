The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra hospitals hitting their limit as COVID numbers soar

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
June 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture: Keegan Carroll

A record 99 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised on Friday after Canberra Health Services said it was likely they would remain under "immense strain" for the entirety of winter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.