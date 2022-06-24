A record number of COVID patients are being treated in hospital, as new daily infections remain over 1000.
The territory has reported 1038 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as 99 people are treated in hospital for the virus.
Of the new cases, 555 were recorded via PCR testing while 483 people tested positive on a rapid antigen test.
Friday's load brings the total number of active cases to 5765, amounting to 151,113 infections since March 12, 2020.
No new deaths were reported on Friday, after four deaths were reported earlier in the week, bringing the toll to 78.
There are 99 people being treated in ACT hospitals, one of whom requires treatment in an intensive care unit but is not ventilated.
The previous high for hospitalisations in Canberra was set on June 15 when there was 97 COVID patients, including one on ventilation and two in ICU.
Earlier this week, Canberra Health Services asked Canberrans to seek treatment elsewhere for non-life threatening illnesses, as the territory's emergency departments were under intense pressure.
Patients continue to face extensive waits in Canberra emergency departments as hospitals have an influx of patients requiring longer stays.
Canberra Health Services chief operating officer Cathie O'Neill expects the intense pressure at the hospital to continue for months.
The percentage of the population aged 16 years and over who have received three doses of a COVID vaccine is 77.2 per cent.
Of children aged five-11, 80.6 per cent have a first dose while 68.7 per cent are double vaccinated.
About 97.3 per cent of children and adults over five years of age have received two doses of a vaccine.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
