One Gungahlin school has more than half of its students at home as the education system continues to struggle with widespread staff shortages.
Harrison School now has more grades in remote learning than at school. Years 7 and 8 have joined kindergarten to year 4 students in learning from home until June 23.
The whole school has a pupil free day on June 24 and will return to school on Monday, June 27.
Harrison School executive principal Andy Mison said between 10 and 30 per cent of staff had been absent on any given day this term.
He told the Canberra Times about the disruptions schools had been dealing with due to teachers being sick with COVID or other illnesses or caring for sick family members.
Macgregor Primary has all students at home this week. It has been hit particularly hard by staff shortages since the beginning of the term.
Other schools have certain classes at home for the rest of this week:
Students at Amaroo School are scheduled to have their last day in remote learning on June 28, while the other school are set to welcome students back on Monday.
Students who require supervision are able to attend school if their parents are essential workers or if they are vulnerable.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
