The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Harrison School sends two more grades into remote learning

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
June 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison School has sent more grades into remote learning because of staff shortages. Picture: Keegan Carroll

One Gungahlin school has more than half of its students at home as the education system continues to struggle with widespread staff shortages.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.