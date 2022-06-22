The Canberra Times
Canberra Hospital ED high pressure to last for months

Steve Evans
Olivia Ireland
By Steve Evans, and Olivia Ireland
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:04am, first published June 22 2022 - 8:59am
The Canberra Hospital emergency department was under "extreme pressure" on Wednesday night, Canberra Health Services said, and people with non-life threatening injuries were encouraged to seek care from other services.

