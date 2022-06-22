Canberra Hospital ED high pressure to last for months

The Canberra Hospital emergency department was under "extreme pressure" on Wednesday night, Canberra Health Services said, and people with non-life threatening injuries were encouraged to seek care from other services.
CHS expects the intense pressure to continue for months.
"Our hospitals are currently experiencing bed block every day with a large number of patients requiring longer hospital stays," Cathie O'Neill, Canberra Health Services Chief Operating Officer, said.
"This causes further delays in the emergency department as patients who need to be admitted might have to wait longer for a bed to become available.
"We expect to continue to experience high demand and bed pressures in coming months."
A spike in the number of patients, both with COVID and with other illnesses, has increased pressure on the Canberra health system. On top of that, staff shortages (also, at least partly, caused by increased illnesses) has also ramped up the pressure.
The message from the authorities was that if you really need to go to the department in an emergency, you should go - but for less serious ailments, other services were available like walk-in health centres.
"The ACT's emergency departments and hospitals are extremely busy. They are seeing high numbers of COVID and non-COVID patients, while facing workface challenges with so many team members also unwell with COVID-19 or other illnesses," Cathie O'Neill said:
"We're not unique in this - every hospital in Australia is experiencing these challenges. Our triage process in the ED means that the most urgent patients are seen first, so those whose condition is less urgent will experience longer waits.
"If you need to come to the emergency department please do so, but if your need for care is not urgent, please consider an alternative. And don't forget our COVID Walk-in Clinic is there for those who have COVID-19."
As winter has deepened and illnesses increased, nurses have been switched to cover at the emergency department but this transfer has not alleviated pressure enough.
The Canberra Health Services website was also undergoing maintenance last night so the estimated wait times couldn't be accessed until 12am this morning.
The website was functioning properly on Thursday morning, with non-critical patients presenting to the emergency department waiting around three hours to be treated.
Canberra Health Services outlined options for those who need urgent but non-life-threatening care: access to walk-in centres, GPs, Healthdirect on 1800 022 222, CALMS on 1300 422 567 or the National Home Doctor Service on 13 74 25.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
