The territory has reported 1085 new cases of COVID-19, as 85 people are treated in hospital for the virus.
Of the new cases, 550 were recorded via PCR testing while 535 people tested positive on a rapid antigen test.
Wednesday's load brings the total number of active cases to 5532, amounting to 148,996 infections since March 12, 2020.
There are 85 people being treated in ACT hospitals, one of whom requires treatment in an intensive care unit but is not ventilated.
No new deaths were reported on Wednesday, after four deaths were reported earlier in the week, bringing the toll to 78.
It was revealed on Friday that five of six reported COVID deaths were from the same aged care facility, Canberra Aged Care in Lyneham.
There was a delay in reporting the May fatalities due to internal delays from the residential aged care facility.
The percentage of the population aged 16 years and over who have received three doses of a COVID vaccine is 77.1 per cent.
Of children aged five-11, 80.6 per cent have a first dose while 68.6 per cent are double vaccinated.
97.3 per cent of children and adults over five years of age have received two doses of a vaccine.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
