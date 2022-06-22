The Canberra Times
Canberra COVID figures: More than one thousand COVID cases, no new deaths

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 22 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:45am
1085 new COVID cases were reported on Wednesday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The territory has reported 1085 new cases of COVID-19, as 85 people are treated in hospital for the virus.

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

