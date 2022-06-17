The ACT government has reported the deaths of six people with COVID-19, five of which occurred during May.
A woman in her 70s died with COVID-19 within the latest reporting period, while five historical deaths were also included in Friday's numbers.
These deaths happened during May and were a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, and three women in their 90s. They occurred at the same residential aged care facility.
Advertisement
A statement from ACT Health said the directorate publicly reports all COVID-19 deaths and that delays occur due to a range of reasons.
"Including delays in notification by a care provider, delays in receiving the death certificate, delays relating to investigations and findings by the coroner, and/or internal processing delays," the statement said.
"In this case, the primary reason was an internal delay in processing information provided by a residential aged care facility."
The latest deaths bring the total death toll since March 2020 to 74.
There were 962 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the active total to 2456.
Of the new cases, 520 were detected on PCR tests, while 442 were picked up via rapid antigen tests.
There are 87 people hospitalised with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care, and one of whom requires ventilation.
The proportion population aged 16 years and older who have received three doses of a vaccine is now 77 per cent.
Just over 80 per cent of children aged 5-11 have received a first dose while 68.5 per cent have two doses.
The proportion of the population over five who have two doses of a vaccine is 97.3 per cent.
The government has expanded hours at the Access and Sensory Vaccination Clinic for COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.
The clinic caters to people aged five and over with disability, mental health conditions, or people who may need additional support getting their vaccines, and will open 8.30am to 8.30pm on Saturday, beginning tomorrow.
Bookings can be made by phoning 02 5124 3999.
Advertisement
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.