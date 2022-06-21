Three men in the ACT with COVID-19 have died. One man in his 70s, one in his 80s and another in his 90s.
There were 87 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Monday 8pm. Of those, one patient was in the ICU but none on ventilation.
That compares with 89 patients in hospital with COVID in the previous report. Two of those were in intensive care but none on ventilation.
The ACT recorded 869 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Monday. Of those, 430 were from PCR tests and 439 from rapid antigen tests.
Of the new cases, 228 were in people aged between 25 and 39 years of age.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 78 after a second day in a row with a reported death. A woman in her 80s with COVID-19 was reported as dead on Monday.
It was revealed on Friday that five of six reported COVID deaths were from the same aged care facility, Canberra Aged Care in Lyneham.
There was a delay in reporting the May fatalities due to internal delays from the residential aged care facility.
As of May 26, there were 68 resident cases and 35 staff cases at the facility.
Jindalee Aged Care residence had 27 cases among residents, and 19 staff members.
A new COVID-19 vaccine developed in South Australia and administered with a needle-free device is to begin human trials.
Designed by University of Adelaide researchers the DNA vaccine also targets the Omicron variant of the virus and can be adapted for future variants.
DNA vaccines require simple engineering design modifications that can be made quickly to adapt to new strains.
It is being manufactured in SA at the BioCina facility in Adelaide.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
