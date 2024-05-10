Here comes the rain. Canberra set for a very wet weekend

Canberra is set for a wet weekend, with a significant amount of rain is expected to fall this weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Bureau of Meteorology's community information officer Brooke Tagel said rainfall would begin to increase on Friday afternoon and through the night.
"Tomorrow [Saturday] seems to be the main day that we're getting the heaviest of those falls. We're looking at potentially up to that 35-40 millimetres for Canberra itself. For the Southern Tablelands, even a little bit higher with that 45 millimetres" she said.
There's a decent chance the rain will hang around the territory for Mother's Day on Sunday, too. The bureau says there's a 60 per cent chance of rain, and up to 4mm of rain possible.
The ACT is expected to be dry next week, with a 5 per cent chance of rain and tops of about 20 degrees according to the latest forecasts.
Autumn began cooler than usual for the ACT as the minimum and maximum temperatures were below average with the "rainfall being a little wetter than what we usually have".
For April, the ACT was above average with the majority of the rainfall being between the fifth and the tenth. The wettest day fell on the seventh with about 55 millimetres.
The coming winter isn't expected be too extreme with the forecast for "slightly above average temperatures for both the minimum and maximum".
"[It is] looking to be a bit of a dry winter as well. So we are looking at basically just a little bit of a difference in that seasonal differences now that El Nino has backed off," Ms Tagel said.
The bureau said there was no indication yet about whether winter's weather would be affected by La Nina's influence in the southern parts of Australia.
