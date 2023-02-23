The Canberra Times
ACT government to find out how Garran Surge Centre can be reused

By Lucy Bladen
Updated February 24 2023 - 7:10am, first published 5:30am
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT government would like the Garran Surge Centre to be repurposed but consultants will be hired to determine what reuse opportunities are available.

