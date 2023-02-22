The Canberra Times
Never mind size and noise, keep Multicultural Festival in Civic: Canberra Liberals

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
February 23 2023 - 5:30am
The Multicultural Festival faces being moved out of the city after the government refused to rule out a new site to accommodate its size and noise. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Civic should remain the home of a free and accessible Multicultural Festival, the ACT opposition has said, pushing back against any suggestion the size and noise of the event could force the government to relocate it.

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

