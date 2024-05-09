'Fallen into disrepair': Feds' $250m budget deal to revitalise three key AIS elements

The Australian Institute of Sport will receive a $250 million injection in the federal budget in a bid to restore it to an Olympic gold medal factory after decades of government neglect.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is announcing the biggest AIS funding package in 40 years, as well as an additional $10 million for the ACT government to put towards plans for a sports, education and health precinct at Bruce.
The overall package comes after the federal government rejected a $1 billion proposal to move the AIS to Queensland ahead of the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032.
The rundown facilities at the Canberra campus have been overlooked for almost 20 years, with minimal upgrades and maintenance contributing to a view that the 64-hectare site was no longer fit for purpose.
The $249.7 million for the AIS will be used to upgrade the accommodation facilities for athletes, invest in an all-weather "air dome" training field and build a new high-performance and testing centre.
The extra funding for the Bruce precinct also indicates Mr Albanese is supportive of ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's plan to build a stadium on the corner of Battye Street and Haydon Drive. Mr Barr has asked for the federal government to pay half of the cost of building a stadium.
"What is crystal clear is that under my government Canberra will always get the support, investment and respect that Australia's national capital deserves," Mr Albanese said.
The Australian Sports Commission - which owns the AIS and Canberra Stadium - is working on a business plan for the site's redevelopment.
Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins says the campus needs to improve athlete accommodation and build indoor training facilities to entice Australia's top competitors to the capital.
The Canberra Times understands the commission has already spoken to air-dome provider Duol, which has built similar facilities for English Premier League clubs in England, and another builder is keen to make contact with Mr Perkins.
The timeline for the work to be complete is unclear, but the commission will be keen to fast-track plans and construction to ensure all facilities can be complete well ahead of the Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics.
The government conducted a review into the future of the AIS last year, canvassing options to move to Queensland, decentralise the campus or upgrade the existing facilities in Canberra.
The review committee found trying to relocate the AIS "would compromise athlete preparations" for the Brisbane Games.
"We want to give our athletes the best chance of bringing home gold at Brisbane and every competition before and after those Games," Mr Albanese said.
"The upcoming budget will ensure the Australian Institute of Sport remains in the capital, where it belongs, and ensure it once again becomes the world-leading high-performance centre it was designed to be."
Finance Minister and ACT Senator Katy Gallagher added: "[The AIS has] played host to school excursions, sporting matches and concerts, but we know in recent years it's fallen into disrepair due to inaction from the Liberals and Nationals."
The AIS was opened in 1981 and was regarded as one of the world's leading training centres for Australian and international athletes.
It played a major role in the success of the Sydney Olympics in 2000, but buildings have had minimal attention since and the AIS Arena has been closed since 2020 due to safety concerns.
Federal Sport Minister Anika Wells said athletes need eight years to prepare to compete on the world stage, and the work at the AIS needed to be done now to get them ready to compete in Brisbane.
"When it was first built, the AIS was so successful in preparing our medal winning athletes that it was replicated by sporting nations around the world and became the benchmark for achieving athletic success," Ms Wells said.
"[We are] investing in the AIS so we reach those benchmarks again as we commit to delivering world standard training facilities ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games."
It is unclear how the AIS plan will impact the future of Canberra Stadium, which has also been neglected by federal governments from both sides of politics.
Mr Barr has kiboshed his plan to build a stadium in Civic, revealing the old Canberra Raiders headquarters on Battye Street as his new preferred location. The stadium would be part of a new precinct, which would be connected to the North Canberra Hospital and CIT with restaurants, accommodation and cafes to be included.
Mr Barr has asked Mr Albanese for a 50 per cent commitment to the cost of the stadium, and has also flagged the potential of selling land at the existing stadium site to help cover the project costs.
Acting Chief Minister Yvette Berry said the AIS funding and the $10 million for the precinct "appropriately recognises the city's role as the national capital".
"It places the institute and its facilities at the heart of a modern sports, health and education precinct in Bruce for decades to come," Ms Berry said.
"We welcome the Albanese government's plan to restore this national asset and to work together to plan for the precinct's future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.