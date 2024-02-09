Independent review rejects $1 billion AIS move from Canberra

The "national home of sport", the Australian Institute of Sport, will stay in Canberra to give high-performance athletes certainty ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The Canberra Times can reveal an extended Albanese government-ordered independent review of the infrastructure needs of the ageing and not fit-for-purpose AIS campus in Bruce has recommended formally rejecting a $1 billion plan to move it to south-east Queensland. The government has accepted the recommendation.
As for what exactly will now happen at the north Canberra precinct and at what financial cost, the Labor government is not yet releasing the full review report and recommendations, leaving Canberrans and the sporting community in the dark until the May federal budget at the latest.
A joint statement from the Federal Infrastructure Minister, the Minister for Sport, and ACT senator Katy Gallagher indicated a priority on not uprooting training Australian Olympians and Paralympians with a home Games on the way.
"Keeping the AIS in Canberra will help guide effective investment in sporting facilities to ensure the AIS continues to best support high-performance athletes on the road to Brisbane 2032," Sports Minister Anika Wells said.
"It is clear that any relocation would compromise athlete preparations for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, so I am pleased to offer certainty for the Australian sporting community as our Aussie athletes prepare to compete at our home Games."
The Australian Sports Commission, which administers the AIS, had highlighted a $1 billion price tag and an additional four-year time frame "at minimum" for moving the facility to south-east Queensland.
Documents, released to this masthead last year under Freedom of Information laws, showed the Sports Commission, now headed by swimming legend Kieren Perkins, considering the $1 billion move or another decentralisation option but preferring the option of staying in Canberra and spending $200 million to upgrade existing facilities.
Canberra and sporting figures such as ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr, independent ACT senator David Pocock, and former Australian Olympics boss John Coates also campaigned against a move.
It is understood that the review's further recommendations on rehabilitating and upgrading the facility are now being thrashed around in May budget deliberations, while the review's findings are expected to be released after full consideration from the government.
Senator Gallagher, who is also Finance Minister, indicated there is more to soon come.
"Canberra has been the home of the AIS for more than 40 years, but like many of our national institutions, it was neglected by the former Liberal/National government," she said.
"The Albanese government cares about our city and will continue to do what's right for Canberrans, including sorting out the future of the AIS."
The two-person review was undertaken by National Intermodal Corporation chair Erin Flaherty and the CEO of Sport Inclusion Australia Robyn Smith. It was originally expected to report by the end of 2023.
"I thank the reviewers for their report, which undertook the important work of examining the facilities the AIS needs to achieve its purpose," Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said in the statement.
"This is critical to ensuring the AIS delivers on its responsibilities to make sure it can support high-performance athletes with a national approach that drives international competitiveness and success at major sporting events, including the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games."
READ MORE:
While the outcome announced on Saturday should put to bed any remaining push from outside Canberra to move the facility to south-east Queensland in time for the 2032 Games, there are major questions about what will now happen at the site in Canberra's northern suburbs.
The ACT government wants to revitalise the precinct and jointly fund, with the commonwealth, new facilities and a stadium refurbishment.
The AIS Canberra campus is used by thousands of athletes from more than 30 sports every year, but has been heavily criticised for its location and age.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.