Who else is flipping out about this all-you-can-eat crepe party?

Ohh, la, la! We're flipping out over the idea of an all-you-can-eat crepe party as La Creperie opens its first pop-up restaurant in Canberra.
It's the perfect entree to the Christmas in July Festival, brought to you by the same crew, and will run from June 21-30 on the Parkes Place lawns, the week prior to the festival.
There's a couple of ways to indulge in the traditional buckwheat crepes.
For the all-you-can-eat party, each person gets their own mini "Billig" crepe maker to create their own masterpiece. Your waiter will bring you two crepe bases, one savoury and one sweet and an array of savoury and sweet ingredients such as Gruyere, goat cheese, honey, nuts, smoked ham, chocolate, fruits and a list of authentic recipes to try.
To complement your food, a bottle of authentic cider from Brittany Brut (dry) or Doux (sweet) is included in the dinner experience.
If you'd rather take it easy, La Creperie also offers a restaurant-style seating with an a la carte menu packed full of traditional French favourites.
Try "La Complete", the most traditional savoury crepe, featuring ham, French Emmental cheese, mushrooms and a perfectly cracked egg on top; or "La Bergere", a delicious cheesy recipe, featuring French goat's cheese, walnuts, honey and smoked ham.
Of course, there's a sweet note to finish on, the delicious sweet crepes feature melted chocolate, fresh fruits, dripping caramel and Chantilly cream.
Event director Vincent Hernandez has fond memories of crepes as a child.
"I spent all my summers as a kid in a little town on the coast of Britany," he says.
"My grandmother would take us every Wednesday for lunch to the village creperie and I can't wait to share this cultural experience with people in Canberra.
"We spent hours with the team working on bringing not only authentic recipes but re-creating the unique atmosphere of an authentic creperie.
"The crepe party is something we do at home with friends and family and it's going to be fun to see people experiencing it in this unique setting we are creating."
With a team straight out of France, the vibe is authentic from start to finish and designed to transport you to France. La Creperie has been imagined as a theatrical dining experience with a lively atmosphere that captures the spirit of Brittany, from the staff uniforms, to the live entertainment.
La Creperie: June 21-30, Parkes Place lawns. $89pp including food, a glass of cider and entertainment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.