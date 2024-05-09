The Christmas in July Festival will be returning to Canberra - in June.
Dates for the popular festival were announced on Thursday - and let's just say, it's going to be a very festival End of Financial Year in the nation's capital.
And, happily, all the frivolity takes place across the road from the Treasury building.
The festival will be back - complete with Snow Lane, fire pits and melted cheese - in Canberra from June 27 to 30.
The location is again on Parkes Place Lawn in the heart of the National Triangle.
Expect authentic wood huts, Christmas lights, snow falling, mulled wine bars, melted Cheese stations, live concerts and lots of festive spirit.
The event is free to attend - "ticketed experiences" start from $18 per person.
The fire pit garden is back this year. Bookings are essential. Each fire pit can accommodate up to eight people and can be booked for one hour with all you can eat marshmallows and one glass of mulled wine.
Organisers said last year's festival attracted more than 60,000 people to two sessions of the festival.
The event seeks to replicate the cosy joie de vivre of a cold French European Christmas.
"In France, Christmas is all about embracing winter, feasting together, enjoying warm comfort food, delicious drinks and music surrounded by beautiful lights," festival director Vincent Hernandez said.
"It's amazing to see how the Xmas in July brings everyone together in the middle of winter to do just that in Australia."
There will be lots of festive food and drinks.
More than 40 pop-up restaurants will showcasing French and European cuisine at the festival.
There will be everything from melted cheese stations serving raclette and fondue to gnocchi in creamy mushroom sauce to oversized German hot dogs and lobster rolls.
The popular hot chocolate bars and chocolate cocktails with toasted marshmallows return, along with the mulled wine bars.
New this year, Sheep Dog is joining the party, creating a unique peanut butter hot whiskey drink.
The Crowne Plaza hotel's culinary team is also working on an truffle sausage pop-up restaurant at the festival.
For more information and bookings, go to christmasinjuly.com.au
.
