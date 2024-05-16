Budget sweetness sours when you do some sums

The energy rebate will loosen the financial shackles. Even an innumerate dunce like me can figure that out. Three hundred bucks off the quarterly bills over the year. That's $75 each bill. Divide that by three and it's a saving of $25 a month. Divide that by four and that's a weekly saving of $6.25. Oh, how we'll party with that extra cash. Enough for a sausage roll and a bottle of water - if we shop around.

